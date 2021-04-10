MISSOULA -- For the first time in over 480 days, fans got to be back in Washington-Grizzly Stadium for a Grizzly football game.
Instead of 26,000 fans, only 5,000 were allowed to be at the game.
UM student and Griz fan, Maria Begger couldn't contain her energy.
"I am so pumped, I can't even tell you. I'm so excited. I've been waiting for this, Griz Nation. I'm so pumped. Catch me in the front row," Begger said.
Griz fans have been waiting for this day for awhile.
"Griz football brings such a great presence. It's just so much fun and everybody in the community gets involved and I'm so excited. I can't even put it into words," Begger added.
But when last year's season got cancelled, young fan Bryce Morrell was heartbroken.
"I got pretty pissed and I sat on the couch crying for a while, it was pretty sad," Morrell said.
There are 21,000 less fans than usual, but Morrell's looking on the bright side.
"I think it'll still be fun, [be]cause at least there is a game and they're letting us in," he said.
Another fan, Hal Stearns, usually comes with a tailgating group and hasn't missed a game in 10 years.
He's sad he can't be with his buddies, but said he couldn't miss the game.
"Well I wish we could have everybody here; I wish that all of our group was here, to tell you the truth, but because of COVID it's best. I'm just thrilled we're getting to have this opportunity," Stearns said.
All three fans have on thing in common; they'll forever bleed maroon and silver.
