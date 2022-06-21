Ian the St. Bernard Represents Montana at Westminster Dog Show

FLORENCE -- Training dogs is a labor of love.

For Will Bratcher and Jann Butler, the love came together in a way they didn't expect when they received a letter inviting them to the 2022 Westminster Dog Show, being held in Tarrytown, N.Y. this week. It is considered the "Super Bowl" of the sport, and both Bratcher and Butler were thrilled to receive the invite.

"Exciting. It was rewarding because we worked pretty hard to get it," Bratcher and Butler said.

Ian, along with his buddies Adler, Bodacious, and Bravo spend most of their time hanging out in the backyard, making appearances at Missoula Paddleheads games, or traveling to dog shows across the country.

"[Ian] is pretty chill in most situations including the Paddleheads games, he likes to go get pet by the players," Butler said.

"Yeah, it's just great to be able to bring little kids in and introduce them to the dogs so they're not afraid," Bratcher added.

To reach the heights like Ian has is unprecedented. He is already in the Saint Bernard Hall of Fame, with Ian and Will already breaking the previous mark for lifetime points an owner/handler has earned for the breed.

Despite the accolades, Ian is still an underdog -- no pun intended -- heading into this week.

Jann and Will tell me most Saint Bernards who win "Best in Show" look like this - known as a Beethoven -- a nickname from the 1992 movie with the same name.

Ian is a smooth coat, and Will an amateur handler, but they're in it to have fun. And they hope to represent Montana by winning Ian's 13th Best in Show this year.

"It'd be outstanding to represent Montana...we just want to go and represent the best that we can do," Bratcher said. "And then kind of hope for the best, it is a judged sport and uh its kind of up to what they see."

Will grew up around the breed and has always loved Saint Bernards, but for Jann it took some convincing.

"When he said, oh I think I want a Saint Bernard, yeah that's not happening. But it did," Butler said. "So now I work with them too."

And they've been inseparable since, with the competition being the fun part of their time together.

"He actually really enjoys himself in the ring and they like being together and he reads me like a book," Butler and Bratcher said. "I know if he's having a good day and he knows if I'm having a good day."

We'll find out on Wednesday how Ian fares, and of course keep you updated.