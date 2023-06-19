Kellogg, Idaho - Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting deaths of four individuals in a Kellogg home on Sunday night.
According to an update sent at 5:00 PM Monday, June 19, detectives are confident all parties in this homicide have been identified, and they do not believe there is an ongoing danger to the community. Investigators say the suspect is the neighbor of the victims.
The Shoshone County Coroner's Office took custody of the four deceased and will release victim identities, along with the cause and manner of their deaths.
The relationships between the parties and the suspect's motive will not be confirmed by law enforcement until after the initial court appearance. This is when records become available through the courts.
The 31-year-old male initially detained by law enforcement was booked into the Shoshone County Jail on probable cause for murder.
"This is a tragic situation that will affect the Kellogg community. Detectives continue working to establish a timeline and what led to the shooting," said District 1 Investigations Lieutenant Paul Berger. "As this case will go through the judicial process, we are ensuring every angle is covered with a thorough investigation."
The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, Kellogg Police Department and the Shoshone County Prosecuting Attorney's Office worked throughout the night to investigate and obtain search warrants for this case.
