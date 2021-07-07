MISSOULA — It’s tourist season in Montana and the Missoula International Airport is already recording pre-pandemic travel numbers.
Airport officials realized just how important it is to get the new terminal complete.
Until recently, out-of-state traveler, JP Henry hadn’t flown for about a year and said he’s happy to get back to normal.
"I've safely been vaccinated for a long time, and it gives me a great sense of security so yeah, it felt really nice actually,” Henry said.
Over the 4th of July weekend, Deputy Director for the airport, Brian Ellestad, said they welcomed about 95% of passengers recorded during this time of year, back in 2019.
"It was great seeing people traveling. Everybody's coming to either visit the great outdoors or visit family so everybody was very excited to be in Montana," Ellestad said.
Ellestad added that this past weekend reminds him how much they need the new terminal.
"We'll have five dedicated gates verses our current area has got two jet bridges, we'll have four jet bridges," Ellestad said. "Then, when we do the next phase, we'll jump from four jet bridges to seven jet bridges. So, it just [shows the] kinda growth that needs to happen as this community grows and people are discovering Montana,” he said.
But while the airport waits for its new space, passengers are already getting used to traveling again.
"I felt very safe. I feel like we've found this sort of sense of what we can do safely what we can't do safely. We have more evidence now," Henry said.
But while passenger travel is increasing, airport officials said they're running low on ground-handlers.
If you're interested in applying, visit the airport's website.