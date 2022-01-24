HELENA, MT - The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) is reminding people to keep an eye out and be prepared for flooding as cold temperatures increase the threat of ice jam flooding.
Ice jams and subsequent flooding occur this time of year when temperatures fluctuate and drop below freezing, according to Katherine Chase, Surface Water Specialist with the US Geological Survey. Ice jams occur when a river freezes, blocking the channel and causing flooding upstream.
"Winter recreators should also be aware that fishing accesses, roads, and hiking trails can be closed or threatened by rising waters,” says Traci Sears, the Montana National Flood Insurance Program Coordinator with the DNRC.
While the surface may appear solid, it is never safe to walk on a frozen river or ice jam. Thermal currents in rivers are unpredictable and ice can become unstable in an instant, leading to injury or drowning. Keep a close eye on kids and pets when nearby a river or stream as well.
Sears encourages property owners living near a river or stream to have a flood evacuation plan and consider the following steps:
- Purchase flood insurance. In most cases flood insurance must be purchased 30 days before a flooding event.
- Keep extra drinking water on hand. Flooding can compromise local water systems.
- Shovel or plow snow away from homes and structures.
- Be ready to transport valuables or, where practical, elevate them.
Flooding risk also increases during breakup when the weather starts to warm and ice jams begin to melt and move, getting trapped at structures, bends, or narrower reaches of the river. The sudden breakup of ice jams can cause flash floods as the released water and ice cascade downstream.
Data collected by the US Corps of Engineers shows nearly 80 percent of Montana ice jams take place between January and March. 40% take occur in March The most ice jams ever recorded in Montana in a single season was 154 in 1996. You can review the US Corps of Engineers’ Ice Jam Database here.
To learn more about floodplain management and the resources available to assist with floodplain management in Montana visit: http://dnrc.mt.gov/divisions/water/operations/floodplain-management
The Montana All-Hazards Weather Monitor web site offers up-to-date information on stream flows and potential flood conditions: http://www.wrh.noaa.gov/byz/state/current.php?wfo=tfx
To learn more about the National Flood Insurance Program, visit. https://www.floodsmart.gov/
