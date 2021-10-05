Insurance Commissioner offers $50 gift cards to those who get vaccinated

Great Falls- The push to get more people vaccinated against covid-19 is ramping up across Montana and a group is giving away money to encourage people to get their first shot.
The first 150 people that receive their first vaccine shot will receive a $50 gift card thanks to the Insurance Commission.
Alluvion Health is providing the Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer vaccine shot with the hopes of getting more community members vaccinated.
Alluvion has been working in different parts of town to make vaccinations more accessible.
"Just because individuals who may have a difficult time come to get their vaccine, if they do not have the gas to get to the vaccine clinic if they live in rural Montana, or they may have to take time off of work. So, this just provides them with an incentive to come in and the ability to get their covid vaccine," said Prevention Services Manager Trixie Smith.
Although this incentive is new to Great Falls, CNN reports show that other businesses are taking similar approaches whether it's giving vaccinated employees more time off, or offering a one-time payment.
Some people in town say they're in favor of this new process.
"It's whatever their prerogative is. It’s very important to get vaccinated at any hows. If you don't want to do it for yourself do it for your loved ones," said Brenda Williams.
"I think everyone should get vaccinated and anything they can do to promote that is a good idea," said Stephen Gunderson.
For people still debating whether or not to get vaccinated, Williams says there's a chance this incentive could make that decision easier.
"I think the borderline will, you know the people that won't... won't."
The first 150 people will receive their gift cards on-site.
Vaccine shots will be offered at Paris Gibson Education Center Friday, October 8th from 1-6PM, and flu shots will be offered at the clinic as well.