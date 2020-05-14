HELENA- This summer’s Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under The Stars has been canceled.
Helena Symphony says they and Carroll College made the decision to cancel the symphony, scheduled for July 18, due to the health and financial crises.
“This is the responsible thing to do for the 18,000 plus people who attend from all over the country,” states Symphony President Patrick Keim. “We owe it to our patrons, our community, and our musicians to do the right thing.”
For the most up to date information regarding the Helena Symphony, you can check their website here, check their Facebook page here or contact them at 406-442-1860.