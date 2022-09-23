BUTTE, Mont. - The community is invited to help plant 1,000 trees at the Buffalo South site.

“The goal of this restoration project is to support native species diversification in and around reclaimed areas on the Butte Hill. Native, self-sustaining vegetation prevents stormwater runoff from causing erosion and potentially transporting mine waste and other contamination to Silver Bow Creek,” the City-County of Butte-Silver Bow said.

Butte-Silver Bow Department of Reclamation, Montana Tech Native Plant Program, and Butte Natural Resource Damage Council are joining efforts to put on the event.

Butte Area One Restoration funds approved by the Butte Natural Resource Damage Council fund this effort.

The event will take place on October 8th at 12:00 pm at the Buffalo South site on Buffalo Street between Main and Montana Streets. Volunteers are asked to bring tools like a shovel or trowel, as well as gloves and anything you might need for a few hours in the sun and rain.

For more information, or to sign up as a volunteer, please contact Abby Peltomaa at 406-497-5045or apeltomaa@bsb.mt.gov.