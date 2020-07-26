GREAT FALLS- Ranger Karlene is teaching Junior Rangers how to make their own storage bags during this week’s Junior Ranger Program.
Native Americans used parfleche to make a variety of different storage bags used for food, clothing, ceremonial items and tools according to the First Peoples Buffalo Jump.
Parfleche making packets can be picked up at the Jump’s visitor center, or you can call 406-866-2217, email sarah.norlin@mt.gov or direct message the park here to request a PDF version.
The online class will be Thursday, July 30 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.
You can view the event page on the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park Facebook here.