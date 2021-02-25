KALISPELL, Mont. - Kalispell Public Schools Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to keep the current face covering policy within schools.
A release from Kalispell Public Schools Superintendent Micah Hill says the Board voted unanimously in support of maintaining the current policy.
The release says they are hopeful that once district staff has had the opportunity to be vaccinated they can revisit the issue.
“Despite the varying views on this sensitive issue I believe we can find common ground: what we are all going through right now is incredibly hard, we all care deeply about our kids and we all agree that having our children in school is a priority,” Hill wrote.