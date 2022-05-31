The following is a press release from the Columbia Falls Police Department:

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - On Monday, May 30th, 2022 the Columbia Falls Police Department arrested a 14-year-old male juvenile for Intimidation charges based on threats he made towards the Columbia Falls Junior High and the student body. This investigation began Saturday morning after our office was notified by concerned parents and students of the alleged threats that were made in school on Friday, May 27th.

Our investigation showed enough evidence to determine there was a real potential for the juvenile to follow through with the threats and although he was not in possession of weapons, there were unsecured firearms in the residence that he could potentially have access to. With the assistance of the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, our officers took the male juvenile into custody and the firearms were seized from the residence via a search warrant.

The juvenile suspect remains in custody and the firearms remain in police custody to ensure the safety of our school and students. Per state law, our office will not release the names of juvenile suspects or arrestees. We would like to confirm that this was an isolated incident with one individual making the threats and there are no further suspects in this case. To protect the identity of the arrestee and his family, and the integrity of this case, our office will not be providing further investigative details. We would like to thank the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and School District 6 administration for their assistance in this case and to the students and parents who reported the threats.