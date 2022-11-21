The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:
ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. - On November 20, 2022, at about 0300 hours, Lake County 911 took a report that an injured and unconscious 17-year-old male was located in the roadway near Mission Dam by his family. The family loaded the injured boy in their vehicle and rendezvoused with EMS in St. Ignatius. Lake County Deputies also responded to investigate. Upon meeting with EMS, it was determined the 17-year-old was deceased. The deceased is identified as David Hammer Jr. of St. Ignatius.
Lake County Deputies and Detectives commenced an investigation throughout the day which resulted in the arrest of 18-year-old Tommy Mahseelah, from St. Ignatius, who is currently booked into the Lake County jail on charges of negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. Further investigation by the Lake County Sheriff and Coroner’s Office is underway and the decedent is being examined at by the State Medical Examiner.
