HUNGRY HORSE, Mont. - An 18-year-old Kalispell man died in a crash Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. on Hungry Horse Dam Road in Flathead County.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol's fatality report, the vehicle was heading northbound, but left the roadway going very fast.
MHP said the vehicle went over an embankment and rolled several times, and the driver was ejected.
The 18-year-old man was declared dead on scene.
According to MHP, he wasn't wearing a seatbelt, and speed is considered a factor in the crash.