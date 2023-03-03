Police lights - Vault

The following is a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office:

KALISPELL, Mont. - On 2/28/2023 Flathead County Sheriff’s Deputies, Kalispell Police Officers, and Probation and Parole officers went to a residence in Kalispell to contact an individual, Michael Allan Murphy, who had an active parole violation warrant for his arrest. When officers arrived at the residence Murphy attempted to flee from the residence to avoid apprehension but was taken into custody without incident. Several other individuals were called out from the residence and were compliant. One additional individual, Kyle Martin Johnson, remained in the residence, initially refusing to comply with officers. After approximately 30 minutes Johnson complied and exited the residence. Johnson is on probation and had several active warrants for his arrest. One officer sustained injuries during the arrest.

Michael Allen Murphy has been identified by local and federal authorities as being the president of the Flathead chapter of the pagan outlaw motorcycle club. Kyle Martin Johnson has been identified by local and federal authorities as the vice president of the chapter. Authorities first learned of the club after several individuals displaying the club’s “colors” were involved in an assault on February 11, 2023 at the Majestic Valley Arena. The assault at the Majestic Valley Arena and the club’s activities in Flathead County remain under investigation by local and federal authorities.

