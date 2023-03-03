The following is a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office:

KALISPELL, Mont. - On 2/28/2023 Flathead County Sheriff’s Deputies, Kalispell Police Officers, and Probation and Parole officers went to a residence in Kalispell to contact an individual, Michael Allan Murphy, who had an active parole violation warrant for his arrest. When officers arrived at the residence Murphy attempted to flee from the residence to avoid apprehension but was taken into custody without incident. Several other individuals were called out from the residence and were compliant. One additional individual, Kyle Martin Johnson, remained in the residence, initially refusing to comply with officers. After approximately 30 minutes Johnson complied and exited the residence. Johnson is on probation and had several active warrants for his arrest. One officer sustained injuries during the arrest.