COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Two people were killed and three were injured in a head-on crash on Highway 2 in Columbia Falls Monday night.
The Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report vehicle-one was going eastbound and crossed the center turn lane into oncoming traffic.
Vehicle-one crashed into vehicle-two head-on and stopped in the westbound turn lane, according to MHP's report.
A 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were pronounced dead on arrival, and an 18-year-old woman, a 15-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were injured.
Drugs, alcohol and speed are suspected factors.
