WEST GLACIER, Mont. - Tourism at Glacier National Park (GNP) has brought $548 million to the local economy in 2022, according to a National Park Service (NPS) report Wednesday.

A release from NPS said 2.9 million GNP tourists in 2022 spent roughly $368 million in nearby towns outside the park. Those expenses funded 5,690 local jobs bringing the cumulative total amount supporting the local economy $548.

“Glacier National Park inspires people from all over the world to visit and experience the wonder of these stunning landscapes,” GNP Superintendent Dave Roemer. “Tourism to Glacier is a beneficial and sustainable component of our community and local economy, supporting more than 5,000 jobs and $548 million in revenue to communities within 60 miles of the park.”

Economists at NPS carried out the peer-reviewed spending study.

The release from NPS said, "The report shows $23.9 billion of direct spending by nearly 312 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park. This spending supported 378,400 jobs nationally; 314,600 of those jobs are found in these gateway communities. The cumulative benefit to the U.S. economy was $50.3 billion."

The report investigators also made an interactive tool allowing people to see "visitor spending, jobs, labor income, value added and output effects by sector for national, state and local economies."