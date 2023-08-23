WEST GLACIER, Mont. - Tourism at Glacier National Park (GNP) has brought $548 million to the local economy in 2022, according to a National Park Service (NPS) report Wednesday.
A release from NPS said 2.9 million GNP tourists in 2022 spent roughly $368 million in nearby towns outside the park. Those expenses funded 5,690 local jobs bringing the cumulative total amount supporting the local economy $548.
“Glacier National Park inspires people from all over the world to visit and experience the wonder of these stunning landscapes,” GNP Superintendent Dave Roemer. “Tourism to Glacier is a beneficial and sustainable component of our community and local economy, supporting more than 5,000 jobs and $548 million in revenue to communities within 60 miles of the park.”
Economists at NPS carried out the peer-reviewed spending study.
The release from NPS said, "The report shows $23.9 billion of direct spending by nearly 312 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park. This spending supported 378,400 jobs nationally; 314,600 of those jobs are found in these gateway communities. The cumulative benefit to the U.S. economy was $50.3 billion."
The report investigators also made an interactive tool allowing people to see "visitor spending, jobs, labor income, value added and output effects by sector for national, state and local economies."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.