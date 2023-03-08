RONAN, Mont. - A 21-year-old man died in a single-car crash on Highway 93 north of Ronan Monday morning.
The crash happened near the intersection of Spring Creek Road at 7 a.m.
A release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office said the only person in the vehicle, Jonah Jones of Ronan, died at the scene of the crash.
The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, and the Montana State Medical Examiner will be doing an autopsy on Jones.
LCSO said they give Jones' family their condolences.
