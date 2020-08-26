PABLO- A 33-year-old man has been arrested for starting a fire off Light Road.
Around 5:00 pm on Monday, August 24, a person called 9-1-1 to report a fire in the trees north of the old Plum Creek Mill.
A release from the Lake County Sheriff says the person saw a suspicious person in the area and reported them to the 9-1-1 call center.
The Ronan Fire Department was paged, and before they arrived, a Lake County Deputy Sheriff showed up and determined the fire was too involved to be suppressed with his fire extinguisher.
The deputy located the suspicious person nearby, the release saying his investigation of the person led to their arrest.
According to the release, the person was identified as Julian Draper, of Pablo.
Julian Draper is currently in the Lake County Jail and has been charged with Arson.
Ronan Fire, CSKT Division of Fire and workers from a nearby job site aided in the suppression of the fire that had potential to become a major incident which could have threatened homes and other buildings the release says.