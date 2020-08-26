SANDERS COUNTY- A man has been charged after a wildfire was started Wednesday in the Wild Horse Hot Springs area.
The fire ignited near a large pile of tires, east of the community of Hot Springs Wednesday afternoon.
Around 3:30 pm, the Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department requested assistance from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office due to the large fire.
An update from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded and provided aid to the fire department by clearing out onlookers on nearby roads who were creating challenges to access to the fire.
CSKT Division of Fire officials says 4 Single Engine Air Tankers, 3 CSKT engines and various rural fire department engines and water tenders were on the scene.
A few outbuildings have been consumed by the fire.
The cause of the fire was not released, however, the sheriff’s office says an investigation by deputies and Hotsprings VFD led to the arrest of 63-year-old Dennis D. Larson of Hotsprings, Montana.
Larson was taken to the Lake County Jail and charged with felony negligent arson.
