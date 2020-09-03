GLACIER NAT'L PARK - Terrifying moments caught on camera when a 650-pound Grizzly Bear charged at a group of hikers with a baby on their back at Glacier National Park this weekend.
The man who took the video, wildlife photographer Dulé Krivdich, was hiking on a switchback near Hidden Lake Sunday afternoon when he noticed the bear coming close to people on a switchback below.
Krivdich says the hikers had bear spray but froze in the moment, shouting for help and eventually running away. The bear did not follow them.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has information on their website on what to do to stay bear aware.