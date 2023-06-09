Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Montana and west central Montana, including the following counties, in northwest Montana, Flathead, Lake, Lincoln and Sanders. In west central Montana, Mineral. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...High precipitable water and associated rainfall with thunderstorms will be capable of producing localized flash flooding in urban areas, flood-prone basins, and burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - https://www.weather.gov/mso/hydrology PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&