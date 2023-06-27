POLSON, Mont. - A 92-year-old man died due to his injuries Sunday from a crash in Polson Monday, June 19.
Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report vehicle-one was making a left-hand turn from U.S. Highway 93 North onto Ridgewater Drive.
Vehicle-two was going southbound on U.S. Highway 93, and vehicle one-one hit the vehicle-two's driver's side door while negotiating a left turn, according to MHP.
Vehicle-two slid off the road for 20 yards before coming to a stop, according to MHP.
The driver of vehicle-two, the 92-year-old man St. Ignatius, died due to injuries from the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.