WHITEFISH, Mont. - A driver is walking away uninjured from an accident that knocked out power for over 2,000 people north of Kalispell early Thursday morning.

Whitefish Professional Firefighters Local 3995 reports the accident was on Hodgson Rd. and that the car hit main power lines running up the road.

Flathead Electric Cooperative reports the power outage impacted 2,200 members north of Kalispell.

They also reported the damage was significant, and that crews worked to isolate part to restore power to most of the area.

As of 8:30 am Thursday, the outage is no longer being reported on the Flathead Electric Cooperative outage map here.