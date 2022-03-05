KALISPELL, Mont. - Three adult mountain lions were lethally removed from Wild Horse Island State Park this winter in collaboration with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT).
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says it received reports of lion sightings from landowners and visitors and indicated the lions were habituated to people.
Public safety was threatened due to the high density and habituation of the island.
“Alongside prioritizing public safety, we felt it was important to protect one of the few disease-free bighorn sheep herds because of the role it plays in the greater conservation of the species across North America,” said Neil Anderson, FWP regional wildlife manager. “Due to the lack of escape terrain for bighorn sheep and the number of lions on the island, the bighorn population has been reduced to a number we haven’t seen in decades.”
“Mountain lion and other cats, like the bobcat, hold significant cultural importance to Tribal members, and are not hunted within the Flathead Indian Reservation,” said Kari Eneas, CSKT wildlife manager. “Our mountain lion populations are healthy and, in this unique situation, we considered the habituated behavior and density of animals of all wildlife species on the island in our cooperative decision with FWP.”
Lion hides and skulls from Wild Horse Island were transferred to the CSKT for educational use.
You can find the full release and more information on Wild Horse Island’s big horn sheep herds from FWP here.
