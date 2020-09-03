KALISPELL- Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, fire managers are reminding people that fire danger is still very high for Flathead County and surrounding areas.
Fires are starting easily, and firefighters are responding to multiple escaped campfires each week an interagency press release says.
The release from the Montana DNRC, U.S. Forest Service, National Parks Service and Flathead County asks those heading out this weekend to carry enough water to drown campfires and secure chains that may be dragging behind cars.
“We are still critically dry,” said Rick Connell, Flathead National Forest Fire Management Officer. “What moisture we are receiving is drying quickly. With fall approaching, cold fronts bring higher winds which can also cause significant fire spread. Now is not the time to let down our guard.”
Firefighting resources are in high demand nationally, and requests for additional resources may not be able to be filled the release says.
If you are planning a trip to public lands, you are advised to be aware that there are some fires currently burning in remote parts of northwest Montana.
For information on the fires, updated associated trail or area closures and predictions about smoke impacts to communities, visit the InciWeb website here.