HELENA, Mont. - Montana asked the court to dismiss cases against five Flathead County businesses, and for the businesses to dismiss counterclaims against the state Governor Greg Gianforte announced Thursday.
Lawsuits were filed last fall by the Governor Steve Bullock Administration, claiming they did not adequately enforce a mask mandate.
The businesses in Flathead County induced Ferndale Market, Remington Bar, Scotty’s Bar, Sykes Diner and Your Turn Mercantile.
According to a release from Gov. Gianforte, the judge in the case ruled against the state, saying it did not have enough evidence and that the businesses made reasonable efforts.
All parties filed the settlement Thursday morning at Flathead County District Court.