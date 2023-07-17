WEST GLACIER, Mont. - On Thursday, July 20, the Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) inspection stations will open providing opportunities for boats for the first time since 2019.
Glacier National Park partnered up with the Blackfeet Tribe to give boating chances on Two Medicine and St. Mary Lakes in Glacier National Park.
Tribal inspectors will be controlling the AIS stations under contractual agreement.
Non-motorized watercrafts must have an inspection during every entry into the park and motorized watercraft inspections from Montana State, Whitefish Lake, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, Blackfeet Tribe and Waterton Lakes National Park are accepted with a mandatory 30-day quarantine.
Since 2019 both lakes have been closed due to COVID and staffing issues.
The park unsuccessfully tried to operate the boating stations in 2021 and 2022 due to low staff at the different locations.
“Glacier National Park is pleased to enter into this agreement with the Blackfeet Nation to provide quality inspections for the protection of these lakes so that we can open them to boating after a four-year hiatus,” said Dave Roemer.
The only lakes allowing motorized watercrafts in Glacier National Park is St. Mary, Two Medicine and Lake McDonald, except Bowman Lake allows non-water-cooled motors.
An AIS inspection must happen before all boats enter Glacier National Park.
According to Glacier National Park:
St. Mary and Two Medicine AIS inspection stations will operate 7 am – 5 pm, seven days a week.
The St. Mary AIS station is located at the St. Mary Visitor Center.
The Two Medicine AIS station is located just prior to the park entrance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.