MARION, Mont. - A teenager from Alabama was killed in a crash near Marion Saturday afternoon.
Montana Highway Patrol (MPH) reports a Subaru Legacy was going through a left turning curve on US-2 when the car went off the road on the right side for unknown reasons.
While trying to get back on the road, the driver overcorrected left and lost control.
The Subaru then spun counterclockwise and the passenger-side tires hit the side of the road before it rolled across the guardrail and came to a stop on the road.
MHP reports the driver, a 17-year-old girl from Honoraville, Alabama, was killed in the crash. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.
