Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of Missoula Police Department for Lyndsey Carlito Cote. Lyndsey is a 14 year old white female, 5 foot 3 inches tall, 125 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes. Lyndsey was last seen on May 30th at 8:00 AM, on foot, at 740 Turner Street in Missoula, Montana wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. Lyndsey may attempt to alter her appearance by dying her hair. Lindsey may be pregnant and there is concern for her safety due to suicidal remarks and alcohol and marijuana usage. If you have any information on Lyndsey Cote, please contact Missoula PD at 406-552-6300 or call 911.