UPDATE: AUG. 16 AT 2:12 P.M.
The AMBER Alert for Rhiannon McGuire has been cancelled, according to the Montana Department of Justice, but Rhiannon is still missing.
The DOJ said in a release Michelle Ferguson, the mother of Rhiannon, has been in contact with law enforcement and has nothing to do with Rhiannon's disappearance.
Anyone with information on Rhiannon's whereabouts is asked to contact the at Flathead County Sheriff’s office at 406 758-5610.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
MISSOULA, Mont. - An alert was sent out warning of a woman who is on her way to Missoula with her daughter and may be endangering her daughter's life, according to the Amber Alert.
According to the AMBER Alert from the Montana Department of Justice, the suspect is identified as Michelle Ferguson, 41.
The DOJ said Ferguson has not been not taking her medication and took her daughter, identified as Rhiannon McGuire, 14, in the middle of the night. She does not have custody of Rhiannon, and according to the DOJ, Ferguson may be endangering Rhiannon's life.
Ferguson is described as white woman, 5-feet, 6-inches, 145-pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Rhiannon is described as a white girl, 5-feet, 2-inches tall, 85-pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair with one side cut shorter than the other.
Ferguson's vehicle is described as 2002 Chevrolet Tracker with license plate 734286B.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Flathead County Sheriff's Office at 406-758-5610 or 9-1-1.