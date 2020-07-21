A new gallery celebrating Glacier National Park has opened up right outside its western gates and the artist speaks out on what its been like to open a gallery during a global pandemic
Just outside Glacier National Park, right off Highway 2 you'll notice some new sculptures of horses and mountain goats marking the entrance of the Gallery of Michael G. Booth.
"I came up here for the purpose of the inspiration of glacier and paint it but I have painted glacier for a long time," Booth said.
On the East side of Hungry Horse booth built his new gallery that doubles as a studio and his new home. And Booth says he's had his sights set on this gallery for quite a while.
"I started 20 years ago just building on the property and every summer I would come up here and start working on it because I was teaching in college and had off summer breaks and now, finally, we were able to open it up this year," Booth said.
Just like the rest of us, Booth's 20 year plan didn't account for a global pandemic, but that hasn't stopped him yet.
"That's probably our biggest challenge because its so much slower than usual and people aren't wanting to engage like they usually would," Booth said.
But those who do venture inside seem pretty excited about it when they come in. And booth is excited to show off his art. From acrylic paintings, to pottery and sculptures, every thing in his gallery was designed and made by Booth, even the front door.
"I really want to share the art with others and experience and education that I've went through so others can feel that," Booth said.
The gallery will be open every day, except Wednesday, throughout the summer season.