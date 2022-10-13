KALISPELL, Mont. - Halloween came early this year! The spirit of children event returns as spirit Halloween and Logan Health Children’s brings the full 'hallow' experience.

Four year old Wyatt who is also known as 'paw patrol' today, the one of a dozen children who got to live out as his character for the day. For those here with their patients on a day-to-day basis like childcare specialist Amy Stewart, these are moments they live to experience with them.

With plenty of costumes in the world to go around, the families here today get to enjoy the spirit of the spooky season.

"Families think the holidays are going to pass them by, and to have him dancing and playing and just moments before that he was in a lot of pain and so to be able to see that transformation, it doesn't take a whole lot and it's totally worth it,” said Stewart.

Whether it was for the day or for the minute big excitement faces are the reactions we live for, bringing a little glimmer of joy no matter the circumstance.

"When a child is in a hospital, they don't have a lot of choices in their day, they don't get to decide when they wake up, when they go to sleep, what they get to eat, Carly Rickard with Logan Health Children’s went on to say often times when giving them the power of choice and to show here is all the costumes they get to select from that's really an incredible thing,”