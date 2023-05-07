KALISPELL, Mont. - An outage in the Kalispell area was seen after an osprey became entangled in the lines Saturday.
The incident appears to have happened on Lower Valley Rd., just off of US-93.
The South Kalispell Fire Department shared photos and video of the incident, saying they saw one osprey fly away but did not see the second adult after sparks were seen.
At this time the condition of the osprey is unknown.
We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.