ARLEE, Mont. - One Arlee resident is lacing up her running shoes in an effort to raise awareness for a cause she believes in.
Christine Baldwin is raising awareness about childhood sexual abuse and to provide hope for survivors.
"Talking about hard things is something that we as a society don't do," Baldwin said.
One in four women is a survivor of child sexual abuse, a heartbreaking statistic that Baldwin aims to bring attention too.
"It's so easy to say we don't need to talk about it, but if we don't talk about it, we don't ever bring about change," she said.
Since 2018, Baldwin's been donating to the Younique Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports survivors of child sexual abuse.
The Foundation's Communications Manager Melinda Colton said they offer resources to help survivors heal and defend innocence.
"We have a four-day retreat that our survivors can come to free of charge. They spend four days of these educational experiences trying to let go of the past and start with a new future and heal and offer hope," Colton said.
But that's only one part of what the foundation does, and what Baldwin supports.
"Defend innocence is the branch that provides education, information and ways to have those uncomfortable conversations with your children," Baldwin said.
Baldwin said she's not a runner, or a survivor of sexual abuse, but she's taking the cause 13.1 miles further by running a half marathon in October, all while raising money for the foundation.
"After knowing some of the things that happened to my peers, I am more passionate about it. I really feel like as a friend, even if it may not ever reach them, specifically, it's reaching somebody," she said.
If you want to support the cause and join Christine's team, just click here.
For more information, email: christine@christinebaldwin.com.