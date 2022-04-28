The following is a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office:

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - At approximately 2015 hr on Wednesday, April 27th, Deputies from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance with a weapon at 670 Armory Road, Whitefish. Dispatch advised the reporting party’s son, Quinn G. Lewis, 43-year-old male from Whitefish, had threatened to kill him and pointed a firearm at him. Deputies were also advised Quinn had two pistols with him and possibly a long gun, and had left the residence in a white Ford truck.

Officers from Whitefish PD located the truck and attempted to stop it, however, a pursuit ensued. The pursuit eventually ended at Tamarack Ln. and Halfmoon Road, but Quinn refused the commands of deputies and would not submit to arrest. At one point he exited his vehicle but attempted to get back inside, at which point officers used impact munitions to try and stop him from getting back inside. Quinn got back inside and a standoff ensued.

The NW Montana Regional SWAT Team was activated and responded to the scene. Eventually SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Team members were able to get Quinn to exit his vehicle and submit to arrest without further incident.

Quinn was booked into the Flathead County Detention Center on the charge of Assault with a weapon.

Please contact Undersheriff Wayne DuBois for additional information at 758-5592.