The following is a press release from the Kalispell Police Department:

KALISPELL, Mont. - On 2/13/2023 at 11:54 AM Kalispell Police responded to the area of Main and Center Street in Downtown Kalispell for a reported Assault with a Weapon. The reporting party told officers that a male pulled a handgun and pointed it at him before fleeing the area. Officers gathered information to track down a suspect. Officers later took one male suspect into custody at around 1:15 PM on the west side of Kalispell.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Department and Montana Highway Patrol assisted KPD. There is not believed to be any current threat to the public from this incident. The incident remains under investigation.

Please contact Patrol Captain Jordan Venezio at 758-7789 with any information pertaining to this case.