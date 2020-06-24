Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... CENTRAL FLATHEAD COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MONTANA... * UNTIL 530 PM MDT. * AT 442 PM MDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 7 MILES SOUTHEAST OF COLUMBIA FALLS, OR 12 MILES NORTHEAST OF EVERGREEN, MOVING EAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... PINNACLE, ESSEX, HUNGRY HORSE, NYACK, MARTIN CITY AND CORAM. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...60MPH

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... GLACIER PARK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /GPI/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING. A LARGE, SEVERE THUNDERSTORM PRODUCING ABUNDANT LIGHTNING WILL IMPACT THE AIRPORT IN THE NEXT 15 TO 25 MINUTES. NOTE: DAMAGING OUTFLOW WINDS UP TO 70 MPH MAY ACCOMPANY THIS STORM, IN ADDITION TO LARGE HAIL.