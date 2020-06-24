KALISPELL - Flathead County authorities have identified the man who died after a raft he was in overturned in the Flathead River on Tuesday.
The call came in around 2 PM Tuesday, for a raft that had overturned near Columbia Falls. Two adults and two children were in the raft. One of the occupants, Dennis Bee, 52, did not make it out of the water. According to the sheriff's office, several bystanders attempted to save Bee.
Search and Rescue crews from North Valley and Flathead, Two Bear Air Rescue, deputes, and members of Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks all participated in the search Tuesday evening.
The search resumed at 6 AM Wednesday. By 9 AM, crews recovered Bee's body and he was pronounced dead. Bee was not wearing a life jacket.
Sheriff Heino said the search was challenging as crews faced high water conditions.
"With the coming weekends we ask everyone to be aware of the cold water conditions and high water flows currently on our rivers," reads the press release. "Please wear safety equipment and ensure you gather information about river conditions."