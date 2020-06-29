COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Crews responded to a trailer fire Sunday night in Columbia Falls.
According to a release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, one trailer caught on fire and spread to two other trailers around 7 p.m. on 1255 Frontage Road.
FCSO says people cleared the area when the fire started and the winds blew the fire onto brush closeby catching fire to an outbuilding and risking several buildings.
FCSO says the fire damaged several vehicles, power lines and transformers.
Flathead County Sheriff's deputies, the Columbia Falls Police Department and Montana Highway Patrol officers responded to the report, assisting in evacuations and directing traffic. FSCO says numerous fire departments also responded and extinguished the fire.
The source of the fire is uncertain, according to FCSO.