LINCOLN CO., Mont. - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says a man may have drowned in Lake Koocanusa Friday afternoon.
According to a release from LCSO, they and CanAM Search and Rescue responded around 4:40 p.m. in the area north of Rexford Bench and east of the reservoir. LCSO says a man identified as Mamadou N'Diaye jumped off a boat and into the lake, but never came back up to the surface.
LCSO says N'Diaye's body has not been recovered at this time, and authorities are continuing the search.
LCSO says Flathead County Search and Rescue, Border Patrol, Montana Fish and Game and Two Bear Air are assisting in search efforts.