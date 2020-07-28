WEST GLACIER, Mont. - Authorities are seeking information from the public on numerous suspected arson fires ignited in the North Fork area of Glacier National Park last week.
A resident reported a closeby fire to the rangers at Polebridge Ranger Station early morning, July 23, according to a release from Glacier National Park. GNP also says the Numa Ridge fire lookout reported smoke near Ford Creak later. Rangers and National Park Service firefighters ended up discovering a total of eight fires along the Inside North Fork Road between Logging Creek and Kintla Lake, according to GNP. GNP reports most of the fires started in dry logs or bush, but the historic Ford Creek patrol cabin was completely destroyed. Crews quickly put out the fires after finding them.
GNP says the Ford Creek patrol cabin, built in 1928 as a "snowshoe cabin", resulted in a total loss by the time rangers got to the location.
GNP also reports fires were reported at the Glacier Gateway Elementary school and at the Summit Mountain Lodge at Marias Pass on the night of July 22.
Glacier National Park and Flathead Crimestoppers ask anyone with information on any of the two events is urged to call Flathead Crimestoppers at 406-752-TIPS (8477), or Glacier National Park at 406-888-7077 to speak with a ranger. The North Fork Landowners Association is offering up to $10,000 in reward.