FLATHEAD CO. Mont. - An avalanche watch has been issued by the Flathead Avalanche center ahead of a forecasted storm.
The Friends of the Flathead Avalanche Center reports heavy, wet and blowing snow and rain on snow will bring elevated avalanche danger Monday.
The avalanche watch has been issued on and below steep slopes at all elevations in the Whitefish Range, Swan Range, Flathead Range, and parts of Glacier National Park (the Lake McDonald, Stevens Canyon, and Marias Pass areas).
“Heavy, dense snow, blowing snow, and rain on snow may overload the snow surface and buried weak layers resulting in widespread areas of unstable snow and natural avalanches,” the Flathead Avalanche Center’s avalanche watch warns.
