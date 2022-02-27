Weather Alert

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT ...The Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Watch... * WHAT...The avalanche danger is expected to rise Monday and Monday night, as a powerful storm sweeps across the forecast region. If the storm develops as forecast, the likelihood and size of triggered and natural avalanches will increase. The avalanche danger will remain elevated Tuesday as rain and snow continue. * WHERE...On and below all steep slopes at all elevations in the Flathead Range, Whitefish Range, Swan Range, and parts of Glacier National Park, including Lake McDonald, Stevens Canyon, and Marias Pass areas. * WHEN...In effect until 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Heavy, dense snow, blowing snow, and rain on snow may overload the snow surface and buried weak layers, resulting in widespread areas of unstable snow and natural avalanches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Very dangerous avalanche conditions to develop. Travel in avalanche terrain will become increasingly dangerous. Avalanches may run long distances and entrain wet snow at lower elevations as more rain and snow fall. Consult www.flatheadavalanche.org or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of any Avalanche Center. &&