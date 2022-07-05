GLACIER, Mont. - Glacier National Park is still working to reopen its roadways after late season snow. Recent weather conditions may have pushed back the opening date for now, but park officials are plowing away to get these roads cleared up for folks to kick off the season.

Just last week, crews were able to punch through the big snow drift near Logans’ Pass and while avalanche conditions have delayed crews’ progress, clearing the roads at the right time remains their top priority. Especially for the U.S. Geological Survey, at West Glacier.

“These avalanche pads can hit the road, this year we saw 50 different avalanches impact the roadway while road crews were plowing and observed approximately normally 70 to 100 avalanches in the vicinity of the roadway. It's a big concern because obviously there is a lot of snow up here and we want to make sure everyone is safe,” said USGS physical scientist, Zachary Miller.

Especially for our onsite road workers like crew leader, Christian Tranel, with a late start came warmer temperatures meaning bigger holes to navigate and plow through to clear up these roads.

"You’ll be pioneering with the excavator, you’re about 40 to 50 feet above the road and those holes go all the way down to the road, it’s just a lot bigger holes this year but we've done it before so we know how to do it safely,” said Tranel.

And if clouds continue flying over Glacier, don't be surprised if it sets us back once again.

"With our continued cool and wet spring this year, again we saw an average number of avalanches, which have sustained for a longer period of time, instead of a few brief moments,” said Miller.

Officials are winding down what's left to widen out the road for park goers to cruise through safely, which means some rock clean up and installing guard rails.

The road isn't set to open for at least another two weeks but we'll be sure to update you when exactly that will be.