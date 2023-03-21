Avelo Airlines to offer direct flights between Kalispell to Los Angeles

KALISPELL, Mont. - A new airline service is coming to Glacier International Airport (FCA) with direct flights to Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) beginning in May.
Avelo Airlines will begin providing service on May 22 and run flights between the two airports twice a week on Mondays and Fridays with one-way costs starting at $49.
In a release from Avelo, Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, “Kalispell – it’s time to say hello to Avelo! Our exclusive nonstop service to Los Angeles makes getting to Southern California easier than ever. Kalispell residents can now say hello to affordable, convenient and reliable air travel. Avelo makes experiencing all that L.A. has to offer a smooth and simple experience – from sun-soaked beaches to world-famous shopping, sports, entertainment and restaurants.”
Glacier Park International Airport Director Rob Ratkowski said in Avelo's release, "We are excited to have airline and destination options expanding here at Glacier Park International Airport. Avelo is a welcome addition to the GPIA family. More flight options will encourage competitive fares to the L.A. basin, and we look forward to the opportunities this new partnership will provide for residents and those wanting to travel to our beautiful area."
Hollywood Burbank Airport Executive Director Frank Miller said in Avelo's release, “Avelo’s service from Burbank to Kalispell gives Southern Californians a convenient way to discover and explore a different dimension of the great outdoors. It also allows Montanans an easy opportunity to explore all that Southern California has to offer, at great low fares.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.