THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
MISSOULA SHERIFF OFFICE HAS UPDATED THE MISSING AND ENDANGERED
PERSON ADVISORY FOR HANNAH DASHNAW-WISHERD.
HANNAH IS A 17 YEAR OLD, WHITE FEMALE, 5 FEET, 2 INCHES TALL,
WEIGHS 110 POUNDS, WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES.
HANNAH WAS DROPPED OFF NEAR MISSOULA CHILDRENS THEATER TO GET
THE BUS TO WORK. SHE DID NOT COME BACK ON THE BUS THAT EVENING,
AND WHEN THEY CHECKED SHE HAD NOT GONE TO WORK.
SHE WAS LAST SEEN IN A PINK COAT WITH A FURRY COLLAR. THERE IS
CONCERN FOR HANNAHS SAFETY AND WELL BEING. IT IS BELIEVED SHE
IS STILL IN THE MISSOULA AREA.
THE INDIVIDUAL THAT WAS ORIGINALLY THOUGHT SHE MIGHT BE WITH HAS
BEEN LOCATED AND IS NO LONGER A PERSON OF INTEREST.
IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON THE LOCATION OF
HANNAH DASHNAW-WISHERD PLEASE CONTACT THE MISSOULA SHERIFFS
OFFICE AT 406-258-4810 OR CALL 911
The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest
Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT
...The Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT has
continued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning...
* WHAT...Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist
* WHERE...In the Swan and Flathead Ranges, and the Lake McDonald
and Marias Pass areas of Glacier National Park
* WHEN...In effect until Sunday 6:30 AM MST
* IMPACTS...New and drifted snow are overloading fragile, reactive
weak layers. It will be easy to trigger large, wide, and deadly
avalanches. Natural avalanches may run long distances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid riding or traveling in avalanche terrain.
Consult http://www.flatheadavalanche.org for more detailed
information.
Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the
coverage area of any Avalanche Center.
&&
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Rapidly dropping temperatures
with an Arctic front will cause wet/ slushy roads to freeze.
Winds gusting over 30 MPH will aid roads in rapid refreeze
along with potential white out conditions in blowing snow.
* WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and
Polson.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as
low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in
as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&