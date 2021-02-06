Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MISSOULA SHERIFF OFFICE HAS UPDATED THE MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR HANNAH DASHNAW-WISHERD. HANNAH IS A 17 YEAR OLD, WHITE FEMALE, 5 FEET, 2 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 110 POUNDS, WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. HANNAH WAS DROPPED OFF NEAR MISSOULA CHILDRENS THEATER TO GET THE BUS TO WORK. SHE DID NOT COME BACK ON THE BUS THAT EVENING, AND WHEN THEY CHECKED SHE HAD NOT GONE TO WORK. SHE WAS LAST SEEN IN A PINK COAT WITH A FURRY COLLAR. THERE IS CONCERN FOR HANNAHS SAFETY AND WELL BEING. IT IS BELIEVED SHE IS STILL IN THE MISSOULA AREA. THE INDIVIDUAL THAT WAS ORIGINALLY THOUGHT SHE MIGHT BE WITH HAS BEEN LOCATED AND IS NO LONGER A PERSON OF INTEREST. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON THE LOCATION OF HANNAH DASHNAW-WISHERD PLEASE CONTACT THE MISSOULA SHERIFFS OFFICE AT 406-258-4810 OR CALL 911

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT ...The Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT has continued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning... * WHAT...Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist * WHERE...In the Swan and Flathead Ranges, and the Lake McDonald and Marias Pass areas of Glacier National Park * WHEN...In effect until Sunday 6:30 AM MST * IMPACTS...New and drifted snow are overloading fragile, reactive weak layers. It will be easy to trigger large, wide, and deadly avalanches. Natural avalanches may run long distances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid riding or traveling in avalanche terrain. Consult http://www.flatheadavalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of any Avalanche Center. &&

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Rapidly dropping temperatures with an Arctic front will cause wet/ slushy roads to freeze. Winds gusting over 30 MPH will aid roads in rapid refreeze along with potential white out conditions in blowing snow. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&