FLATHEAD CO. - A Backcountry Avalanche Warning has been continued for certain areas due to very dangerous avalanche conditions.

The avalanche warning has been continued by the Flathead Avalanche Center in Hungry Horse in the Swan and Flathead Ranges, and the Lake McDonald and Marias Pass areas of Glacier National Park

According to the Flathead Avalanche Center, the warning is in effect until Sunday at 6:30 am.

“New and drifted snow are overloading fragile, reactive weak layers. It will be easy to trigger large, wide, and deadly avalanches. Natural avalanches may run long distances,” the avalanche center wrote.

