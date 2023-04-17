POLSON, Mont. - Firefighters in Polson were called out to a barbecue on fire on Hillside Ct. Sunday night.
Crews were dispatched around 8:30 pm, and while en-route, the fire had spread to the home.
Police on scene evacuated the home as well as nearby residences due to the fire.
Automatic aid from Polson Rural Fire District was dispatched and additional resources from Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department and Ronan Volunteer Fire Department were requested.
Within an hour the fire was brought under control and no injuries were reported in relation to the fire.
“Special thanks to Lake County Dispatch for not only assisting with our fire but also multiple other incidents simultaneously occurring,” the City of Polson Fire Department said.
