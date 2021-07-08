POLSON, Mont. - A man is accused of holding a woman hostage and firing several shots inside a trailer at Bellevue Trailer Court in Polson Wednesday around 6:30 p.m.
The Polson Police Department said neighbors reported they heard shots fired.
Officers set up a perimeter and tried to contact the people in the trailer. According to PPD, officers could hear Edward Hardy barricading the doors and windows.
Nearby residents were evacuated.
Police managed to contact the people inside the trailer through telephone and were able to negotiate letting the woman go. A medical professional the checked on the woman.
Hardy allegedly began setting debris on fire and threw it out the window of the trailer.
The Northwest Montana Regional SWAT Team, Kalispell Special Response Team, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol and the Flathead Tribal Police responded to the location.
Police said right as SWAT was about to make contact, Hardy crawled out the window of the trailer and attempted to flee by getting into his vehicle.
An officer fired a taser at Hardy, and he was arrested for aggravated assault with a weapon, and additional charges are pending.
No one was seriously injured and there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.
“This was the best-case scenario as nobody was seriously hurt during this incident and that the hostage was released. This was still a psychologically tragic event, but could have been far worse if it was not for the cooperation of the residents in Bellevue and the joint effort by every public safety team involved,” Polson Chief of Police Wade Nash said in the release.