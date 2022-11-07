UPDATE: 9:55 A.M.
The following is a press release from the Kalispell Police Department:
On 11/7/2022 at 2:09 a.m., Kalispell Police officers responded to the 400 block of 1st Avenue West for an assault with a weapon complaint. During the initial investigation, the suspect was contacted by police and barricaded in his residence. Kalispell Police officers requested SWAT to the scene. SWAT arrived at 6 a.m. and the suspect, 45-year-old Jason Junkin of Kalispell, was taken into custody at around 9 a.m. this morning. He is being held on a (Felony) Assault with a Weapon charge at the Flathead County Detention Center. Flathead County Sherriff’s Office, Whitefish Police and Polson Police assisted in the arrest.
UPDATE: 8:55 A.M.
Police are negotiating with a barricaded suspect in the 400 block of 1st Avenue West in downtown Kalispell, the Kalispell Police Department said in a press release.
KPD said they will provide updates on the situation as they become available.
KALISPELL, Mont. - Kalispell Police is reporting a large police presence in the 400 block of 1st Ave W in downtown Kalispell, SWAT is on scene. The scene is active but believed to be isolated. Although this is in the area of several schools, this does not involve any threats or activity involving schools. KPD will provide an update by 0900 hrs this morning. Please find alternate travel routes.
