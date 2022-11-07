Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Glacier Park International Airport /GPI/ for the following threats... Multiple threats of snow/wind. Light snow may start as early as 10 pm but the main period of snow is expected to wait until 2-3 am on Monday. Periods of light to moderate snow will continue through mid afternoon on Monday with brief heavy snow possible mid to late morning. Total accumulations 1-3 inches are expected. Northeast winds will increase early Monday to sustained 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Blowing and drifting snow may be a problem.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting to 40 mph near Badrock Canyon. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&