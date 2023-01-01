KALISPELL, Mont. - The third annual “Battle of the Boots” kicked off on the first of the year in the Flathead Valley.
Recreationists are invited to tally miles at either Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell or Flathead Lake State Park which includes Wayfarers, West Shore and Big Arm units, in January to see which park has the most miles by the end of the month.
Participants can hike, snowshoe, fat-tire bike, sled, or cross-country ski a trail at one of these parks and log their miles on the sheets at trailhead kiosks.
In 2021 and 2022, Flathead Lake State Park was crowned champion, and anyone who participates out will be entered into a raffle.
Prizes will be awarded to individuals in a variety of categories:
- Weekly: For just hiking, your name will be entered into a raffle; for every mile you hike, you will receive one raffle entry (i.e. 11 miles, 11 raffle tickets).
- 1st overall miles for the month: FREE weekend of camping this summer at Lake Mary Ronan State Park or the West Shore Unit of Flathead Lake State Park.
- 2nd overall miles for the month: FREE day of SUP/Kayak rental at Finley Point Unit of Flathead Lake State Park
- 3rd overall miles for the month: 25L OSPREY day pack
- There will also be smaller prizes for top hikers at Lone Pine and Flathead Lake (units combined). The winner of a tie will be determined by a random drawing.
Anyone taking part in the competition is also encouraged to share photos from hikes and tag the park for a feature on the two parks’ Facebook and Instagram accounts.
Lone Pine State Park is located 5 miles southwest of Kalispell and offers vivid views of the valley, 7.5 miles of trails, and a beautiful interpretive center that provides information on living in a wildlife urban interface. Additional amenities include a picnic shelter and a community room, which are both available to rent, as well as a volleyball court, horseshoe pit, and an archery range. Furthermore, Lone Pine offers a fantastic variety of educational and interpretive programs.
Flathead Lake State Park consists of six unique park units located around Flathead Lake, the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi. The park units on the east side are Wayfarers, Yellow Bay and Finley Point and the west side units are West Shore, Big Arm and Wild Horse Island. In addition to boating, swimming and fishing, each park unit offers unique experiences including camping, rental picnic shelters, group camping, hiking, sightseeing, picnicking, and wildlife viewing opportunities.
For more information, call the Lone Pine State Park visitor center at (406) 755-2706, ext. 0, or Flathead Lake State Parks Ranger Station at (406) 837-3041, ext. 0.
