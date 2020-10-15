POLSON, Mont. - Police say a bear was spotted wandering around Polson Thursday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the Polson Police Department (PPD), the bear was seen a couple blocks away from Providence St. Joseph Medical Center.
The Confederated Kootenai and Salish Tribal Rangers are informed of the situation.
PPD is asking the public to remain a safe distance from the bear as bears fest to get ready for hibernation in the winter. They also advise keeping food such as dog food, bird feeders and garbage out of sight.
