With bears preparing for hibernation soon, hikers are encouraged to check their bear spray to make sure it works.
This week UDAP recalled their bear spray commonly sold at Costco. Be Bear Aware Director Chuck Bartlebaugh is telling folks to check the type of bear spray they have at home.
"The bear spray in question is this bear spray product in this orange can and its called UDAP and one of the problems we think exists is that UDAP does not manufacture their own bear spray someone else does so they don't have control over quality," Bartlebaugh said.
If you recently bought this bear spray from Costco the recall said you should check for the following "lot codes": P1709, P1804, P1805, P1806, P1807, and P1817. If you have one of these codes the recalls said you should spray test the can for less than half a second.
"Just give it a quick little pop to make sure it is still functioning," FWP Bear Manager James Jonkel said, "Over time you can loose your seal, it could freeze, so its always good to make sure what you are carrying works."
But Bartlebaugh said you might be better off just returning the canister and buying a different brand.
"Take it back to Costco, ask for your money back and dont test fire," Bartlebaugh said, "Test firing will only use up your ingredients and when you go to use it you will not have sufficient bear spray."
David Wood with the U.S. Geological Survey Agency also responded to the recall and said in testing they have done to find out what would happen if you tested your bear spray is if you spray for one second, you will have used up 45% of the active ingredients in the canister, Capsaicin and related Capsaicinoids.
At the end of the day bear spray will only work if you are paying attention
"The big message is, just paying attention," Jonkel said, "Don't be looking down at your feet and I don't recommend wandering around in the woods wearing headphones listening to music."
Remember bear spray is only effective if you use it properly. For more tips, the Be Bear Aware website has more information and demonstrations on how to use bear spray.