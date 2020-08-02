Big Fork hosted their 42 annual Festival of the Arts this weekend but this years show was set up differently than past years.
Maia Leisz is an artist who usually spends her summer traveling the county going to different art shows but this year big fork is about the only place she is going.
"Its been crazy I had a huge line up of shows usually im not home much in the summer but they have all canceled," Leisz said.
Making being a full time artist harder.
"Its a little scary as an artist because we support a family so it would be nice to have more of the shows," Leisz said
But its not just artist feeling the effects.
"Everyone has been suffering because everything has been canceled and people aren't shopping the way they used to shop our little town we need that," Organizer Shannon Bagley said.
So to help ease that financial blow big fork decided they need to go forward with this years festival but this year it is more spread out an safety measures are put in place
"Have hand sanitizer in their booths so whether you wanna try on jewelry it can be sanitized after and beforehand and if you are in the artists areas you have to wear a mask," Organizer Janine Beaubien said.
Even with the restrictions many people still came out and bought art and for Leisz Big Fork isn't normally on her list of shows, but it definitely is now.
"I'm usually in Park City this weekend because its a big show that I can depend on but I'm ready to come back here next year," Leisz said.